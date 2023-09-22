Telangana: After Tholi Mettu, Unnathi set to boost learning levels

School Education Department to hold Unnathi baseline test on September 25 and 26 to assess the students' learning levels

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: After successfully implementing Tholi Mettu, a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) that reaped desired results at the primary school level, focus is now on enhancing learning levels of Class VI to IX students via Unnathi – Learning Improvement Programme.

Before grounding the programme, the School Education Department has decided to hold the Unnathi baseline test for classes VI to IX students of government and local body schools, model schools, general residential, aided schools and KGBVs on September 25 and 26. The class and subject-wise test is to assess the students’ learning levels as per their class of study.

For successful conduct of the test and implementation of the programme, the department conducted a district-level training programme for 100 headmasters. The teachers were asked to conduct the baseline test in their academic schedule, evaluate the answer scripts and record marks, and upload them in the Unnathi application.

Earlier, with activity-based learning for five days followed by assessment on the sixth day, the FLN helped the primary school students in achieving basic competencies and desired learning outcomes.

For languages, reading, oral reading fluency and writing methods were used for improving the competencies of students.

In the case of mathematics, students were asked to identify the numbers by reading and writing, compare them and simple mathematics like addition, subtraction, multiplication and division response was recorded.

Every third Saturday, programmes like reading, singing, mathematical tables, poem reciting competitions, mathematical puzzles, storytelling, quiz competitions, riddles and essay writing competitions were also conducted.

