Telangana enhances stipend by 15 per cent to medical students in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: In an announcement that brings cheer to the medicos in government hospitals in Telangana, the State government has issued orders enhancing stipend for all House Surgeons, PG Doctors and honorarium to Senior Residents by 15 per cent.
The orders issued here on Saturday read, “Government hereby enhances stipend at 15 per cent with effect from January 1, 2023 to the medical students prosecuting MBBS/BDS (House Surgeons), PG Degree, PG Diploma, MDS and Super Specialty courses and honorarium to Senior Residents.”
Revised stipends:
Medico Existing Enhanced
House Surgeon Medical/Dental Rs 22, 527 Rs 25, 906
PG Degree -1st year: Rs 50,686 Rs 58,289
PG Degree – 2nd year: Rs 53,503 Rs 61,528
PG Degree – 3rd year: Rs 56,319 Rs 64,767
PG Diploma – 1st year: Rs 50,686 Rs 58,289
PG Diploma – 2nd year: Rs 53,503 Rs 61,528
Super Specialty – 1st year: Rs 80,500 Rs 92,575
Super Specialty – 2nd year: Rs 84,525 Rs 97,204
Super Specialty- 3rd year: Rs 88,547 Rs 1,01,829
MDS- 1st year: Rs 50,686 Rs 58,289
MDS – 2nd year: Rs 53,503 Rs 61,528
MDS – 3rd year: Rs 56,319 Rs 64,767
Senior Residents: Rs 80,500 Rs 92,575