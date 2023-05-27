Telangana enhances stipend by 15 per cent to medical students in govt hospitals

| Telangana Enhances Stipend By 15 Per Cent To Medical Students In Government Hospitals

Telangana government has issued orders enhancing stipend for all House Surgeons, PG Doctors and honorarium to Senior Residents by 15 per cent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:24 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: In an announcement that brings cheer to the medicos in government hospitals in Telangana, the State government has issued orders enhancing stipend for all House Surgeons, PG Doctors and honorarium to Senior Residents by 15 per cent.

The orders issued here on Saturday read, “Government hereby enhances stipend at 15 per cent with effect from January 1, 2023 to the medical students prosecuting MBBS/BDS (House Surgeons), PG Degree, PG Diploma, MDS and Super Specialty courses and honorarium to Senior Residents.”

Revised stipends:

Medico Existing Enhanced

House Surgeon Medical/Dental Rs 22, 527 Rs 25, 906

PG Degree -1st year: Rs 50,686 Rs 58,289

PG Degree – 2nd year: Rs 53,503 Rs 61,528

PG Degree – 3rd year: Rs 56,319 Rs 64,767

PG Diploma – 1st year: Rs 50,686 Rs 58,289

PG Diploma – 2nd year: Rs 53,503 Rs 61,528

Super Specialty – 1st year: Rs 80,500 Rs 92,575

Super Specialty – 2nd year: Rs 84,525 Rs 97,204

Super Specialty- 3rd year: Rs 88,547 Rs 1,01,829

MDS- 1st year: Rs 50,686 Rs 58,289

MDS – 2nd year: Rs 53,503 Rs 61,528

MDS – 3rd year: Rs 56,319 Rs 64,767

Senior Residents: Rs 80,500 Rs 92,575