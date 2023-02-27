Telangana: AIMIM candidate declared elected as MLC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM candidate Mirza Rahmat Baig has been declared elected as the Member of Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency.

The certificate confirming his election was handed over to Mirza Rahmat Baig by the Returning Officer Priyanka Ala on Monday.

Meanwhile, all arrangements are being made for the biennial elections for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Teachers Constituency to be held on March 13. The polling would commence from 8 a.m. on the day.