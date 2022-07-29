Telangana: All set for TS EAMCET-AM stream

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for conducting the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for AM stream on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 94,000 candidates have registered for the AM stream of the entrance test which will be conducted at 68 centres in Telangana and 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh. The test will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier, the entrance test for AM stream was scheduled for July 14 and 15. However, it was re-scheduled due to incessant rains in the State.

According to officials, a one minute-late norm is in force for the examination. This means, no student will be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute. Those appearing for the entrance examination have been advised to download a revised hall ticket and go through the instructions in it.

Earlier, the TS EAMCET for engineering stream was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20. A total of 1,72,243 students registered for the test of whom 1,56,812 had appeared. The results of both streams i.e., engineering and AM will be released at once.