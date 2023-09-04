Telangana among top six solar PV module manufacturing States

Around 75 percent of India's solar modules are manufactured in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is playing a vital role in building the country’s solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity. It is among the top six States manufacturing solar PV modules in the country.

According to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) list of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), around 75 percent of India’s solar modules are manufactured in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Gujarat is the leading solar module manufacturing State with 32 solar enlisted module manufacturers, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with seven plants each. Telangana has six plants and Karnataka five.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) officials, the demand for solar power had been growing rapidly in the country and to meet the demand, a large number of solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing plants were being set up in different States and in Telangana too, the State government had been encouraging manufacturers to set up PV module units.

“Several big companies are showing interest in setting up solar PV module manufacturing plants in Telangana. In the coming days, Telangana will be a major player in PV module manufacturing,” an official said.

India currently depends heavily on imports in the sector and to encourage corporate sectors to take up large scale production of PV modules, the Centre had introduced production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for manufacturing high-efficiency solar PV modules, the officials said.

Around 110 gigawatts (GW) of photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity is set to come online in India by the financial year (FY) 2026, which will make the country self-sufficient. India’s cumulative module manufacturing nameplate capacity more than doubled from 18 GW in March 2022 to 38 GW in March 2023.

By 2030, India is targeting about 500 GW of renewable energy deployment, out of which ~280 GW is expected from solar PV. This calls for 30 GW of solar capacity every year until 2030.

Also Read Telangana adds 800 MW of hydropower in 9 yrs