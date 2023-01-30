Telangana among top States in health sector

In terms of providing quality health care services, Telangana is ranked third in the country by NITI Aayog rankings

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 12:50 AM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The year 2022 has been a landmark year for government health sector, cementing the place of Telangana among the top performing States in the Country.

Public health sector in Telangana has witnessed major developments across multiple fronts, resulting in improvement of crucial health care indices like maternal and infant mortality rate, the annual health care report 2022, released for the first time in Telangana on Sunday, said.

Across multiple health care indices like maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate, medical infrastructure, measures to control unnecessary C-sections, recruitment of manpower in all the health departments, Telangana has witnessed massive growth in 2022, the report said.

“Due to Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision, we have been able to lay a solid foundation of health sector in 2022, which will last for the next one to decade. There have been untoward incidents in government hospitals in Telangana and are not denying them. The only thing that we did is to learn from them and have to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, while releasing the annual health report on Sunday, said.

Medical education



The Health Minister highlighted the massive strides taken to strengthen medical education by recruiting faculty and expanding the pool of MBBS medical seats for deserving students.

For the first time, in 2022, the Telangana government had allocated a staggering Rs 11, 440 crore for development of government health and medical department.

In just one day, eight new Government medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam will be able to offer 1200 medical seats for this academic year.

The State Government incurred an expenditure of Rs. 4080 crore to develop the medical colleges, which needless to say, added 1200 medical seats from this academic year.