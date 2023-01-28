| Cm Kcr Striving For Restoration Of Ancient Temples In Telangana Harish Rao

CM KCR striving for restoration of ancient temples in Telangana: Harish Rao

Harish Rao congratulated Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and ‘Kalleda’ Rammohan Rao for restoring the 800-year-old Kakatiya temple

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Minister Harish Rao at Lord Shiva temple at Parvathagiri in Warangal district on Saturday. Photo: Merugu Prathap

Warangal: The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for restoration of ancient temples to protect our culture and pass it on to future generations, Health Minister T Harish Rao said.

He along with several MLAs and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the Shiva temple on the hillocks in the picturesque location abuttting a tank at Parvathagiri village in the district on Saturday.

Harish Rao congratulated Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and ‘Kalleda’ Rammohan Rao for restoring the 800-year-old Kakatiya temple.

“Re-consecration of Shiva temple is a great thing. Re-dedication of a dilapidated temple is equivalent to building a hundred new temples,” he said, adding that efforts would be made to make the place a pilgrim place.

Meanwhile, Minister Dayakar Rao and his wife Usha participated in the Linga re-installation ritual amid chanting of Vedic mantras. The couple performed the ‘Yantra Abhishekam’ at the temple.

The Linga was consecrated by performing special puja. Kalyanam, Purnahuti and Puja programmes were performed under the leadership of Shiva Swamy, the seer ‘Shiva Kshetra’ while hundreds of children continued chanting Shiva’s name.

Nearly 50,000 devotees have thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the Lord Shiva. Singer Sunitha sung devotional numbers at the programme.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and others visited the temple. An annadanam was also held at the village by the Errabelli Charitable Trust.