Harish Rao inspects work on largest multi-specialty hospital in Warangal

The Minister said the construction would be completed by the end of this year as per schedule.

Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Warangal: Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inspected the ongoing construction of the State’s largest government multi-specialty hospital here on Saturday.

Stating that the hospital was being constructed as part of the Health City project planned in 216 acres in Warangal, the Minister said the construction would be completed by the end of this year as per schedule.

“However, I have directed officials of Roads & Buildings department, Health Department and the contracting agency to speed up the works to the maximum by working three shifts and to complete them by Dasara this year,” he said.

The 24-floor structure is being constructed on a 56-acre campus, which is being developed on the old Central Jail premises at a cost of Rs.1200 crore. It will have a bed strength of 2,250 with 35 departments. The total plinth area of the hospital is 16.50 lakh sft.

“We will have the best medical services at this hospital. We are also planning to make organ transplantation donors available in Warangal,” the Health Minister said, also dismissing allegations on the prestigious project, terming those as being done for political mileage.

Stating that people used to be afraid of visiting government hospitals during the Congress regime, he said the situation had changed now with people being happy to get medical services at government hospitals. The State government had set up a medical college for each district to ensure students from the State need not have go abroad for medical education.

“We have recruited 926 doctors and are going to recruit 1213 professors in these medical colleges,” he said, also pointing out that the Centre, which did not sanction a single medical college for the State, had at the same time sanctioned 157 colleges in other States.