Telangana: Amrabad Tiger Reserve set to reopen on Oct 4, bookings open

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:25 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: The Amrabad Tiger Reserve, located within the Nallamala Forest track, is set to reopen for the upcoming season on October 4. Visitors can now book the Tiger Stay package, which includes a safari experience and treks within this sanctuary.

Known for its rich biological diversity, the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is home to several endemic species of flora and fauna. This forest tract also boasts the largest population of tigers in Telangana. The reserve’s hilly terrain, characterized by deep valleys and gorges, plays a vital role in the catchment of the Krishna River.

For those interested in exploring this natural wonder, the distance from Hyderabad to the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is approximately 140 kilometers.

The Tiger Stay package offers the following attractions like safari ride at Farahabad, forest trekking, which includes educational sessions on the local flora, fauna, and a special focus on bird species, guided tours by experienced tour guides, and accommodations in cottages.