Telangana: Annaram second pump starts functioning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Engineers on Tuesday successfully managed to operate the second pump of Annaram pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, which was submerged in July.

A few days ago, the engineers had successfully operated a pump of Annaram pump house. The engineers are making efforts to start all the pumps of Annaram by the month end. The Annaram pump house, with a total of eight motors and a lifting capacity of 2 TMC feet water a day was submerged during the floods.

