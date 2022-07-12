Dengue and typhoid surge in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The State public health department has reported a surge in dengue and typhoid cases across Telangana. There is also a trend of steady rise in other seasonal ailments including malaria, acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADDs) and viral fevers across the districts, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday, said.

Incessant rains, which have been active throughout Telangana for the past one week, are expected to further trigger a rise in seasonal diseases. Almost all the seasonal diseases, which have been reported in the past few weeks, are related to consumption of contaminated food, water and vector-borne in nature, he said.

In June, a total of 565 dengue positive cases were reported in Telangana while in the first 10 days of July, over 200 positive dengue infections have already been reported. The dengue and typhoid cases are expected to rise along with Covid infections in the coming weeks, he said.

“For the past few weeks, we are detecting a surge in dengue and typhoid cases. While dengue is entirely vector-borne disease, typhoid could be easily avoided if people start taking precautions and avoid consuming untreated water. I urge owners of street food outlets (bandis) to ensure they are serving treated water, hot and fresh food,” the DPH said.

The ongoing inclement weather conditions are also expected to cause a significant spike in cases of viral fevers and ADDs, especially cases of diarrhoea, dysentery, vomiting and viral fevers. The vulnerable population including pregnant women, elderly and children must be extra cautious, as their pre-existing medical conditions and compromised immunity has the potential to create lot of health complications, he said.

In terms of preparedness, government healthcare facilities at every level including sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, Basthi Dawakhanas, Area and District Hospitals, and teaching hospitals have enough stock of life saving drugs, dengue testing kits and chlorine tablets, which are widely used disinfectant to kill bacteria and other pathogens in water.

“Private nursing homes and hospitals should not unnecessarily fleece dengue positive patients for blood platelets and create panic for donated blood. Dengue cases can be managed even when platelet count is between 10,000 and 20,000,” Dr Rao added.

Dengue in TS:

2019: 13,000;

2020: 2,173;

2021: 2,243

2022: 1,184 (January to July 10)

Districts with dengue surge (January to July 10);

Hyderabad: 516

Karimnagar: 82

Mahabubnagar 54

Medchal: 55

Peddapally: 40

Sangareddy: 97

Typhoid:

May: 2,797

June: 2,752

July (upto 10th ): Over 1200

Typhoid surge in districts:

Hyderabad

Medak

Vikarabad

Nagarkurnool

Sangareddy

Nirmal

Mancherial.

Precautions:

1. Observe dry day once a week at home

2. Take precautions while consuming bandi food

3. Typhoid is water-borne while dengue is vector-borne

4. Outdoor food stalls must ensure safe drinking water is available

5. Take mosquito control measures at home