Telangana: Applications invited for admission into minorities residential school

Interested candidates can apply on or before January 30.
Mahabubabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential School for Boys -1, Mahabubabad, is inviting applications for admissions into Class 5 for the academic year 2023-24.
Interested candidates can apply through online https://cet.cgg.gov.in/tmreis or by offline at school on or before January 30. Apart from this candidates can apply for Class 6, 7 and 8 backlog seats, Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao said in a press note here on Wednesday.
For more details, contact 7331170852 or 9908110316. Criteria for Selection for minorities are first come first basis (for classes 5, 6, 7 and 8) and for Non-Minorities, by ‘lucky draw’ (For class 5).