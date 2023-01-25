Telangana: Applications invited for admission into minorities residential school

Interested candidates can apply on or before January 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Interested candidates can apply on or before January 30.

Mahabubabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential School for Boys -1, Mahabubabad, is inviting applications for admissions into Class 5 for the academic year 2023-24.

Interested candidates can apply through online https://cet.cgg.gov.in/tmreis or by offline at school on or before January 30. Apart from this candidates can apply for Class 6, 7 and 8 backlog seats, Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao said in a press note here on Wednesday.

Also Read Bihar minister lauds Telangana’s TMREIS initiative

For more details, contact 7331170852 or 9908110316. Criteria for Selection for minorities are first come first basis (for classes 5, 6, 7 and 8) and for Non-Minorities, by ‘lucky draw’ (For class 5).