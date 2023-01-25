Telangana: Applications invited for BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi scholarship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare department on Wednesday invited applications from eligible candidates for grant of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi- a financial assistance for pursuing higher education abroad.

The online registrations on the website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/ for 2023 February/March (spring session) intake will commence from February 1 with the last date being March 1.

The BC and EBC students who have not crossed the maximum age of 35 years as on July 1, 2023 and whose annual family income is less than Rs.5 lakh are eligible to apply.

Applicants should possess 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in degree. Only those candidates who received confirmation of enrollment/I-20 and Visa should apply to avoid unnecessary complications.