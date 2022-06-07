Telangana approves to fill up 1,433 vacancies in PR, Municipal departments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:48 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: The State Government on Tuesday approved filling up of 1,433 vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration departments.

The Finance department has issued orders to this effect. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Assembly had announced that the State Government would be filling up 83,039 vacancies in different departments, besides regularising the services of 11,103 contract employees.

As part of this initiative, the State Government so far has issued notifications for filling up of 33,787 vacancies in different departments.

This apart, efforts are being intensified for filling up 12,775 vacancies in medical and health department. Of these, 10,028 vacancies would be filled up through medical recruitment board. Among these, notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies is to be issued in a couple of days as per the directions of Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Regarding the approval for filling up 1,433 vacancies in Panchayatraj and Rural and Municipal Administration departments, 420 vacancies are in rural water supply, 350 in general and Panchayatraj, three under Panchayatraj HOD, two in TSIPARD, three in Election Commission, Telangana, 196 in Municipal Administration, 236 in public health and 233 in Town and Country planning sections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .