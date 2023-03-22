Telangana Artists Association honours 125 artists with awards

TAA will serve as a chamber of knowledge for its members by organising workshops and training programmes to upgrade their skills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Artists Association (TAA) has been started with an aim to promote art and culture in the State while providing work opportunities, training, and networking for local artists.

The association has recently honoured 125 eminent artists at the TAA Awards, in the presence of guests of honour Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman, and Tejdeep Kaur Menon. Sharon Aamir serves as TAA president and Esha Hindocha is the executive board member.

The event had Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments; Uppala Srinivas Gupta, chairman, Telangana Tourism Development; K Shilpavalli, DCP – Madhapur; and Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav as the chief guests.

On the occasion, the association shared details about TAA and said that they bring together artists from across multiple fields, including singers, visual artists, digital artists, graphic designers, sculptors, curators, modern art painters, musicians, DJs, RJs, KJs, VJs, television anchors, ventriloquists, emcees, fashion designers, makeup artists, choreographers, models, announcers, dance performers, photographers, tattoo artists, mehendi artists, standup comedians, fashion bloggers and other special acts performers on to a single platform.

