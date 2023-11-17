Telangana Assembly Elections: Congress releases manifesto

Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge said his party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:09 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the people of Telangana in the run up to the assembly elections in the state. The party listed out a total of six guarantees in the manifesto.

Meanwhile, Union minister Amit Shah is expected to released the BJP’s manifesto tomorrow, November 18, during his visit to the state to attend election rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warnagal.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.