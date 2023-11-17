Hyderabad: With top brass of Congress arriving, posters surface in different areas

Senior Congress leaders are arriving in the city to release the party manifesto for the elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:30 AM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: With the top brass of Congress leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi arriving in city to participate in different programmes, posters and banners reminding the Congress of its failed promises and holding it responsible for the loss of Telangana youth’s lives surfaced in many areas, including near Shamshabad airport.

Senior Congress leaders are arriving in the city to release the party manifesto for the elections. However, a few posters have been put up about the Congress party’s claims that three hours power was sufficient for farming and use of 10 HP motor would suffice.

A poster read “Farmers using 10 HP motors in their fields would vote for Congress and those not using such motors will vote for BRS. Welcome to political tourist Rahul Gandhi”

This apart, in a few areas, the Congress leaders are being ‘welcomed’ reminding them about the loss of Telangana martyrs for separate Statehood.

On Thursday, former Union Minister P Chidambaram had apologised for the loss of Telangana youth’s lives for separate Statehood. This triggered backlash from ruling BRS that it was too late and people would remember Congress for its brutalities on them. eom