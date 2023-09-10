Telangana Assembly elections: Dattatreya’s daughter applies for Musheerabad seat

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, who has represented the constituency twice, has been indicating that the party should give the ticket to his close aide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

File Photo: Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi on Sunday applied for the Musheerabad assembly seat ticket. The BJP has invited applications from people to contest the forthcoming polls to the State assembly.

Interestingly, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, who has represented the constituency twice, has been indicating that the party should give the ticket to his close aide. Gandhinagar BJP corporator A Pavani Vinay Kumar too has applied for the Musheerabad seat, indicating that it will not be easy for Vijayalakshmi to get the ticket.

Meanwhile, party sources said a total of 3,223 applications were received in six days. A majority of people have applied from more than one constituency creating problems for the selection committee. The party is planning to choose four to five probable candidates from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies from among the applicants list, which will then be submitted to the Central leadership for narrowing down the choices or to choose one from each constituency.

Also Read BJP MLAs unlikely to retain their seats this time