Telangana Assembly Elections: Hyderabad’s Election Official Ronald Rose Votes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:03 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with his wife exercised their right to vote at the Venkateswara Fine Arts College polling station in Madhapur on Thursday morning.

He said that polling is underway peacefully in 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district. Rose further urged everyone in the city to visit polling stations and cast their vote.