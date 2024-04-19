ECI-appointed Expenditure Observers inspect poll arrangements in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: The Expenditure Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India, Senthil Kumaran and Amit Shukla, met district election officials on Friday and inspected the poll arrangements. Emphasizing on following rules, they urged Nodal Officers to perform their duties vigilantly.

Later, the District Election Officer, Ronald Rose gave a presentation detailing the district profile, number of voters, polling booths, enforcement teams, and other key elements along with seizures done so far.

Additional CP Vikram Singh Mann explained arrangements being made by the police department. The observers expressed their satisfaction with the preparation for the upcoming elections.

Nodal Officers, Returning Officers, and other senior officers from various departments attended the meeting.