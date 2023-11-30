Telangana Assembly elections: Voter turnout recorded over 20 pc

According to the poll commission, Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 30.65 per cent, Bhadradri at 22.05 per cent, Hanumankonda at 21.43 per cent and Jagtial at 22.50 per cent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:29 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

New Delhi: Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 20.64 per cent till 11 am in the assembly polls that is currently underway for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the poll commission, Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 30.65 per cent, Bhadradri at 22.05 per cent, Hanumankonda at 21.43 per cent and Jagtial at 22.50 per cent.

Kamareddy recorded 24.70 per cent of voter turnout while Khammam recorded 26.03 per cent.

A voter turnout in Mahabubabad was recorded at 28.05 per cent, in Medak at 30. 27, Mulugu at 25.36 per cent and Siddipet at 28.08 per cent.

Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly at 7 am.

Till 9 am, the state recorded an overall turnout of 8.52 per cent.

However, several polling booths across the state witnessed wafer-thin turnout.

This time, there are as many as 2,290 contestants in the fray which includes Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his Minister-son KT Rama Rao, State Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.