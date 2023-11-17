Minister Satyavathi urges support for BRS candidate in Mahabubabad

Encouraging voters to support Banoth Shankar Naik and ensure the BRS retained power for the third term, Rathod highlighted the potential regression if the Congress party came to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Minister Satyavathi addressing a poll rally at Redyala village of Mahabubabad on Friday.

Mahabubabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod urged the voters to ensure the victory of Banoth Shankar Naik, the BRS candidate for Mahabubabad constituency, during a rally at Redyala village on Friday.

Encouraging voters to support Naik and ensure the BRS retained power for the third term, Rathod highlighted the potential regression if the Congress party came to power. She reminded the ‘dark days’ of Congress rule and the lack of progress during the 60-year Congress regime at the state and Centre. Explaining the new schemes to be launched by the BRS, if reelected, she said a monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 for young women over 18 in the ‘Saubhagya Lakshmi’ scheme, benefiting approximately 13.5 lakh women. Additionally, she vowed to provide superfine rice to 93 lakh white ration card holders in the state.

Rathod affirmed the BRS’ commitment to implementing the ‘KCR Bima’ (insurance scheme) for households possessing ration cards. She alleged that the Congress had failed to deliver its promises in Karnataka where it came to power just five months ago, and cautioned against trusting the Congress, alleging stagnation in states under their rule. She also warned the people not to believe in the false promises of the BJP. She has reminded the people of power cuts during the Congress regime and appealed to the electorate to ensure that the BRS retains power for the third time.

Shankar Naik has urged the people to vote for him for the development that was done under BRS rule in the Mahabubabad district which had got medical college and other government institutions. He said that the BRS government had taken several initiatives for the uplift of the downtrodden including the tribals who were given the pattas for the podu lands.