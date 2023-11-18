Voters asked to exercise franchise without fail in Mahabubabad

In an effort to raise voter awareness, a balloon launch marked the commencement of a SVEEP campaign of the Election Commission of India at the local Tahsildar office here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

A balloon launch marked the SVEEP campaign in Mahabubabad on Saturday.

Mahabubabad: Additional Collector David stressed the importance of responsible voting, urging citizens to recognise it as an important social responsibility. In an effort to raise voter awareness, a balloon launch marked the commencement of a SVEEP campaign of the Election Commission of India at the local Tahsildar office here on Saturday.

During the event, the Additional Collector reiterated the Election Commission’s extensive campaign aimed at encouraging every eligible individual to exercise their right to vote. Stressing the significance of voting as a social responsibility, he emphasized the upcoming local holiday on November 30, urging citizens to prioritize voting and strive for a 100 per cent voter turnout. “The declining percentage of voting in urban areas necessitates concerted efforts,” he stated, underlining the ongoing SVEEP programmes designed to elevate voter participation. DRDO Sanyasaiah, DPO Hariprasad and other officials, actively engaged in the programme.

Also Read BJP govt will demolish illegal structures of Majlis: Kishan Reddy