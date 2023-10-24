Telangana assembly polls: Hyderabad CP holds meet with CAPF officials

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya briefed the officials on the critical polling stations, flying squad duties and stressed on fast deployment by stationing decoys at critical points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya held a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) here at Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In view of the coming assembly elections, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya held a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officials at the TSPICCC in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

These allied forces would work along with the city police in all poll-related duties. Sandeep Shandilya briefed the officials on the critical polling stations, flying squad duties and stressed on fast deployment by stationing decoys at critical points.

Senior police officials at divisional level were instructed to make proper accommodation arrangements and work in tandem with them. The commissioner stressed that due care should be exercised while discharging duties at check posts and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

