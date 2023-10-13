Senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya assumes charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Sandeep shindliya IPS took charge as city police commissioner.

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya assumed charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner at the Commissioner’s office situated at Telangana State Police Integrated Command Control Center (TSPICCC) in Banjara Hills here on Friday.

Sandeep Shandilya, is a member of the 1993 batch of IPS, bringing a wealth of diverse experience from various departments. He began his cop career as ASP Godavarikhani, served as OSD Nalgonda and SP Adilabad and Krishna districts.

He has vast experience in metropolitan policing having held the positions of DCP South Zone (2005-2007), Addl.CP Crimes (2012-14) and headed Cyberabad Police Commissionerate between 2016-2018. The top cop also served as D.I.G. CID, IG Personnel, Addl.DG Railways and Director, Telangana State Police Academy.

Throughout his distinguished career spanning over three decades, Shandilya has been honored with several prestigious medals – The Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002, the Antharik Suraksha Seva Pathak in 2004, the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2018, and the Police Medal for Gallantry.

