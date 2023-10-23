Hyderabad CP holds meetings with CAPF officials

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Mon - 23 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Shandilya, on Monday held a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to discuss the security arrangement for the Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections.

The Hyderabad CP briefed the CAPF officials about the Critical Polling Stations, Flying Squad duties and stressed on fast deployment by stationing the companies at critical points. The ACPs were instructed to make proper accommodation arrangements and work in tandem with the CAPF personnel.

He further opined that due care should be exercised while discharging duties at check posts and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police (L & O) also attended the meeting.

