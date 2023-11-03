Telangana Elections: AIMIM to contest nine seats

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday announced the candidates for six constituencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest nine seats in the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections.

The party will be contesting from Nampally, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Charminar and Karwan, seats that it had won in 2018, and also Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.

Charminar – Zulfiqar Ali

Chandrayangutta – Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Malakpet – Ahmed Balala

Nampally – Majid Hussain

Karwan – Kauser Mohiuddin

Yakutpura – Jaffar Hussain Meraj

Candidates for Bahadurpura, Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar will be announced on Saturday.

Asaduddin said two veterans Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Ahmed Pasha Quadri have been replaced by two new faces and both of them have happily paved the way for their replacements.