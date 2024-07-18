Telangana Assembly to meet for budget session from July 23

The State Assembly budget session will begin from July 23 and the legislative Council session will start from July 24. The annual budget is expected to be presented on July 25.

To this effect, the State Government issued a notification here on Thursday. Though, there is no confirmation on the number of days, the session is likely to be held at least for a week.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said that the issue of extending Rythu Bharosa, State emblem and other issues would be discussed in the Assembly session.