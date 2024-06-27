Mahabubabad: Farmer threatens suicide at Tahsildar office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 08:56 PM

Mahabubabad: Tension prevailed for a while at the Narasimulupeta mandal Tahsildar office here on Thursday after a 55-year-old farmer climbed a tree holding a bottle of poison and threatened to die by suicide.

Bhukya Balu, son of Laxma, owned two acres of land, which he got from his ancestors. He was cultivating the land since then. However, he said there were some wrong entries in the records and he was roaming around the Tahsildar office for a correction in the records. From the two acres, a portion of land was recorded on the name of his cousin, whose name was also Bhukya Balu, son of Amaru. Following this, the second Bhukya Balu sold about 28 guntas of land to one Devilal recently to perform his daughter’s marriage. A deal was made and payment of a partial amount was pending by Devilal, who insisted that payment would be made after the patta was generated on his name. Balu then applied for a transfer and a surveyor arrived at the land for conducting the survey.

Upon learning that his cousin had sold a portion of his land, the original owner Bhukya Balu reached the Tahsildar office and climbed up a tree holding the poison bottle. He threatened to die by suicide if the correction was not made and his land was returned to him. Tension prevailed for nearly 30 minutes at the office. After Tahsildar Nagaraju assured that a thorough survey would be conducted in the presence of the police and promised to deliver justice, Balu got down from the tree, according to reports.