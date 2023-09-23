Telangana: Attending classes can earn you 10 marks!

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: Attending classes regularly can now fetch you marks. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of conventional universities will be awarded 10 marks on the basis of their regularity to classes as part of the new assessment system, which will be in force from the present academic year i.e. 2023-24.

Currently, 75 per cent attendance is mandatory in a semester to sit for examination — a practice which will continue. Under the new internal evaluation, which will be conducted for 50 marks, 20 marks have been allotted to class tests, and 10 marks each for assignments, seminars/group discussions and attendance. This is being done as part of the new continuous and comprehensive evaluation system.

The existing 70 per cent weightage for the semester-end examination and 30 per cent for the internal evaluation have been tweaked. Now, the internal evaluation will carry a weightage of 40 per cent, and 60 per cent weightage has been allocated to the semester-end examination. Over the period of time, equal weightage is likely to be allotted to internal evaluation and semester-end.

Four internal assessments will be conducted per semester spanned over equal intervals of time and each internal assessment conducted for 50 marks will be later scaled down to 10 per cent.

The new assessment and evaluation system will be implemented in the undergraduate autonomous colleges and at the postgraduate level in universities as a pilot project.

These reforms have been brought in as per the recommendations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) experts, who studied and submitted a report on the ‘assessment and evaluation systems in higher education’ in the State.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education wrote to six universities asking them to implement its guidelines with scope to modify them in line with their local requirements. The universities were told to develop a question bank for each course consisting of questions with different weightages in line with the question paper pattern and to develop appropriate software to set question papers randomly to reduce mistakes in setting the question papers.