Telangana: Auto driver dies in road accident

According to police, Kota Nagaraju of Armor town was transporting milk packets from Periki to Balkonda when he lost control and hit the truck parked on the roadside.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:39 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed early on Sunday after his vehicle rammed a stationary truck in Balkonda suburb.

According to police, Kota Nagaraju of Armor town was transporting milk packets from Periki to Balkonda when he lost control and hit the truck parked on the roadside.

Passersby informed the police, who shifted his body to Balkonda Government Hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.