Two 5-year-old kids drown in water pit in Nizamabad

The children were playing when they accidentally fell into the pit dug for the construction of a Village Development Committee (VDC) building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Nizamabad: Two boys aged five years drowned in a large pit filled with rainwater in Ithwarpet village of the Balkonda mandal on Thursday evening. They were identified as Nishanth Sharan and Mettu Sathwik.

According to police, the children were playing when they accidentally fell into the pit dug for the construction of a Village Development Committee (VDC) building. Police reached the spot after the villagers informed them about the incident and shifted the bodies to the Balkonda Government Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.