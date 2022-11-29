Prashant Reddy inaugurates development works in Balkonda

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development works in the Balkonda Assembly constituency of Nizamabad district.

The minister laid foundation for a BT road being constructed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh between Jalalpur to Nagpur X Road and Scheduled Caste community hall in the Balkonda Assembly constituency. The minister inaugurated bhīṅgal- Goppula road on Bogarapu stream constructed at the cost of Rs 2.60 crore. He also inaugurated Rs. 1.66 crore newly constructed bridge on Bhingal – Kammarpally road at Mendora. Prashant Reddy also laid the foundation of a new high level bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.35 crore. The Minister said that community buildings were being constructed for the different castes in the villages with the constituency development funds. Collector C Narayana Reddy was also present.