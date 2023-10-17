Telangana: Basar temple witness grand celebrations of Navratri

The goddess would appear in the form of Kushmanda on the fourth day, while as Skanda matha on the fifth day. She sported the appearance of Shailaputri and Brahmacharini on the first and second day, respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

The presiding deity of the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam sports the appearance of Chandraghanta Devi to devotees on the third day of the ongoing Sharadiya Sharannavaratri Utsavalu or the nine-day long annual festivities being celebrated grandly in Basar on Tuesday.

According to the management of the shrine, special prayers were performed to the deity to mark the festivities. A harati was presented to the goddess of learning in the afternoon and evening. A large number of devotees thronged the shrine. The goddess would appear in the form of Kushmanda on the fourth day, while as Skanda matha on the fifth day. She sported the appearance of Shailaputri and Brahmacharini on the first and second day, respectively.

In a unique tradition, the presiding deity does not appear in different forms, as practiced in other shrines across two states. Similarly, no special prayers are performed to the deity. But, a special idol sports various appearances and is worshipped during the festivities. Devotees are fed by a spiritual organization led by a saint, Gadipur Maharaj belonging to Nanded district in Maharashtra for nine days.

The historical temple was decked up for the festivities. It is being illuminated by colorful lamps. TSRTC-Nirmal unit is operating special buses from several parts to Basar for the convenience of devotees. Security has been stepped up for preventing untoward incidents. All places have come under surveillance of CCTV. Expert divers were deployed at bathing ghats in Godavari river situated on the outskirts of Basar.

