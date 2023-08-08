Telangana BJP demoralized to a historic low in State

The frequent cancellation of agitation programmes by the BJP State leadership has made its functionaries and sympathisers restless and agitated

Hyderabad: The frequent cancellation of agitation programmes by the BJP State leadership has made its functionaries and sympathisers restless and agitated. Following delays in launching outreach programmes at the grassroots level by the State leadership, the party is not able to find any enthusiasm among its cadre and leaders to prepare them for the upcoming assembly polls.

The cancellation of the proposed ‘Maha Dharna’ at Indira Park twice, alleging the State government’s failure to construct double-bedroom houses, had highly disappointed the party cadre. According to party sources, second rung leaders were finding it difficult to motivate party functionaries to undertake agitations in the districts. They claim that the delay in finalising various outreach programmes by the State leadership was causing a lot of unrest among party functionaries.

District level leaders claim that though just a few months were left for the assembly elections, the State leaders have not finalised the election committees. “Without an election committee, how do the party leadership expect us to work? There is already a lot of discontent in the party and if we delay in appointing election committees, it will be very difficult to perform well in the election,” a leader said.

The internal rifts among various factions in the party, followed by the Karnataka poll debacle and change of guard in the State, has totally weakened the saffron party in the State. In fact, the party has so far not taken up a single agitation or party programme which could infuse fresh energy in the party functionaries in the last few months. After BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay was shunted out of the State chief’s post the party has gone into silent mode.

The BJP seems to have run out of steam in the State and is struggling to bring back the dynamism required in the election year. In fact, the BJP in Telangana has let itself degrade to an extent where its cadre, which once looked confident after the Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-polls victory and the GHMC polls, now looks demoralized to a historic low.

