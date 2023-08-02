Nizamabad: Growing opposition against Arvind within party worries BJP

BJP fears that differences among district leaders will not only affect the party's prospects in the upcoming polls to the State assembly, but also in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: The growing opposition against Nizamabad sitting BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in the district is worrying the State leadership as the rebellion is threatening to hurt the party’s poll prospects in the district. The party fears that differences among district leaders will not only affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming polls to the State assembly, but also in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The controversial MP’s behaviour has become a matter of concern for the party leadership as several leaders and functionaries from the Nizamabad district do not want to work under him. Already, several district BJP leaders have started raising their voices accusing Arvind of high-handed behaviour and unilateral decision making.

The recent protest by BJP leaders and functionaries from Nizamabad district against removal of 13 mandal presidents from their posts allegedly by Arvind at the party State office in Hyderabad and at the district office again has brought to the fore serious differences between district leaders and the MP. Many of them complained that Arvind was not giving due respect to senior leaders and not recognising their contribution towards strengthening the party in the district.

His reported efforts to dominate senior leaders from the district too has not gone well with the party functionaries. The main complaint against Arvind is that he always takes unilateral decisions and never consults local senior leaders before taking decisions regarding party affairs. District president Laxmi Narsaiah too was not happy with Arvind as he was interfering in his functioning and creating problems for him.

Former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana and several district leaders are maintaining a distance from Arvind and reportedly working against him. The district party leaders are alleging that Arvind is more interested in promoting his agenda rather than strengthening the party in the district. Many leaders are complaining that the MP is not accessible to party leaders and functionaries and does not attend party training programmes or activities.

The district BJP leaders allege that due to Arvind’s attitude, the equation in the district has changed and the ruling BRS was gaining strength. There are also reports that since Arvind was not sure of retaining his seat, he was planning to contest from the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency.

In 2019, Arvind managed to win the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat mainly with the support of the turmeric farmers. However, in the last four years, he has failed to fulfil promises made to the turmeric farmers, especially on setting up a Turmeric Board in the district. The farmers are greatly disappointed with him and have decided not to support him in the next elections.