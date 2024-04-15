Telangana BJP leaders upset over State president Kishan Reddy staying confined to his constituency

Except for Hyderabad and Chevella constituencies, he has not campaigned in any other constituencies in the State disappointing the party candidates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 04:27 PM

File photo of Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has reportedly come under severe criticism from party leaders for staying confined in his constituency, campaigning for himself and not campaigning for party candidates in other Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sources said Kishan Reddy was not visiting other constituencies in the State, leaving the entire responsibility on district presidents and candidates. Except for Hyderabad and Chevella constituencies, he has not campaigned in any other constituencies in the State disappointing the party candidates, the sources added.

Also Read Kishan Reddy protests unmet promises to Telangana farmers

As the party’s State unit chief, Kishan Reddy was supposed to campaign in all constituencies in the State and encourage party leaders and functionaries to work for the victory of the candidates. However, he was confined to his constituency and not visiting other constituencies, they said.

Even during the Assembly elections, Kishan Reddy, who was not in the fray, was criticised for not campaigning in all the 119 constituencies and restricted himself to a few constituencies. It is learnt that Kishan Reddy was likely to face stiff competition from rival party candidates this time, hence he was not taking chances and was concentrating on his constituency.

Kishan Reddy confining to his constituency and not campaigning in other constituencies has reportedly not gone well with the party functionaries as it would affect the prospects of the candidates. The BJP high command has allotted 14 out of 17 seats to leaders from other parties, following which party leaders who were expecting tickets were unhappy and reportedly not cooperating with the candidates. In such a situation, Kishan Reddy was supposed to visit those constituencies and make the party leaders and functionaries cooperate with the candidates, but he was not doing so, a BJP leader said.

Except for a few rallies and road shows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, the State has not witnessed any kind of political activities by the State BJP leaders so far in the State since the poll dates were announced last month. The State leadership has not organised a single big rally or public meeting to attract voters in the last two weeks. Even the outreach programmes being organised by the party are going unnoticed.

Modi and other senior leaders of BJP are likely to tour the State from April 25 and till then the party candidates have to campaign on their own. The party State leadership believes that after the next round of visit of the Prime Minister, a favourable momentum would be created in the State for the party.