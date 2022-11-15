Telangana: BJP to hold three-days training programme from Nov 20

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:11 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: The BJP state unit will be holding a three-day state-level training programme for senior functionaries from November 20.

Around 300 state level functionaries of the party would be taking part in the training programme. State BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay held a meeting of party general secretaries in the State office here, to discuss the training programme. He informed that the party’s national level leaders would be addressing the training programme.

The training programme has significance as the party is planning extensive reachout programmes in the coming days to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, he said.