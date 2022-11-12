Here’s what BJP is going to tweet today: Toolkit for Modi’s Telangana visit exposed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:24 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Much before Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even reached Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell has already decided that Telangana will ‘thank Modi Ji’ and that a ‘local resident’ of Ramagundam will be delighted over the visit on Saturday and gush over the Prime Minister, calling him the ‘saviour of the poor’.

Those are just two of pre-determined tweets that are going to be forcibly made trending on Twitter as part of Modi’s visit to Telangana, according to a toolkit of the BJP‘s IT Cell that has come out. The toolkit, apparently shared via Google Docs, shows how the BJP’s IT Cell sends ‘readymade’ tweets to all its supporters, so that the latter can start tweeting them at a predetermined time, mostly after Modi reaches the State or as he starts speaking at Ramagundam.

Here’s a sample of what you could see on Twitter today:

“Good that PM @narendramodi is coming to Hyd. More projects should be introduced so that there’s more development in Telangana. Good initiatives for youth should be brought. PM will dedicate the fertilizer plant at Ramagundam to the nation.” #TelanganaThanksModiJi

“After RFCL was set up in Telangana, the farmers are getting urea at a subsidized rate with the help of the central government under leadership of @narendramodi says a Local resident of #Ramagundam #TelanganaThanksModiJi”

“We are delighted to welcome PM @narendramodi to Telangana. He is a savior for the poor, says a Local resident of Ramagundum @PMOIndia #TelanganaThanksModiJi”

This is not the first time that BJP’s toolkits have been exposed. Similar pre-determined tweets based on toolkits circulated via Google Docs have come out during Modi’s visit to Karnataka, or locally, before BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to Telangana in August this year.

Here are the details of the toolkit: