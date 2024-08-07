Telangana: BJP to organise ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on Thursday

As part of the programme, the BJP functionaries will clean the statues of national leaders and their surroundings on August 10 and 11 and pay tributes to them

Hyderabad: The State unit of BJP will celebrate the `Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme by hoisting the National Flag in all the villages in the State on August 8 and 9, ahead of Independence Day.

As part of the programme, the BJP functionaries will clean the statues of national leaders and their surroundings on August 10 and 11 and pay tributes to them.

Apart from this the BJP Yuva Morcha would take out Tiranga Yatra in all Assembly segments and district headquarters from August 11 to 13. BJP Mahila Morcha members will hold bike rallies at district headquarters on August 12.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised `Rythu Rachabanda’ across the State on Wednesday to extend support to farmers.

BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud took part in the programme in Taramati Peta village of Abdullahpurmet mandal of the Rangareddy district.

Similar meetings were organised in all the districts in the State.