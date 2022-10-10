Telangana: BJYM Mancherial president killed in accident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:30 AM, Mon - 10 October 22

Mancherial: The Mancherial unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Rachakonda Satyanarayana Rao, 35, was killed when the car he was travelling in met with an accident on the outskirts of Mancherial on Sunday night.

Police said Satyanarayana Rao, a native of Naspur, died on the spot after the car turned turtle at a curve at Andalamma Colony around 11 pm. A resident of Mancherial town, Rao was the son of former Mancherial municipal chairperson Rachakonda Krishna Rao, who also died in an accident a few years ago.

Satyanarayana Rao was returning to Mancherial after attending a party thrown by his friends at Thimmapur village. He was accompanied by his friends, who survived without injuries.