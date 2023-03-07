Telangana: Boat ride facility resumes in Kumram Bheem irrigation project

Boat ride facility was suspended due to technical issues and now has been re-launched for the convenience of the tourists, nature lovers, visitors of the project and picnicker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A boat ride facility, which was introduced in September last year and suspended later, has resumed in the picturesque Kumram Bheem irrigation project at Ada village in Asifabad mandal on Tuesday.

The facility was suspended due to technical issues and now has been re-launched for the convenience of the tourists, nature lovers, visitors of the project and picnickers. It is available between 5 am and 4 pm.

According to officials, the fare for taking a boat ride is Rs 50 per person. They advised the public to celebrate birthdays and special occasions on the boat. The facility was created at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. Citizens are requested to contact 95025 10603 for more details.

The scenic project is located on Kerameri-Asifabad road and about 11 kilometres from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centre. People of Asifabad and surrounding villages visit the project on weekends.