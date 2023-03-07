ITDA Bhadrachalam to offer free coaching to tribal job aspirants

Applications can be submitted at Bhavitha Cell at ITDA Bhadrachalam, Youth Training Centre at Sudimalla near Yellandu and Youth Training Centre at Maddulapalli in Khammam within March 13.

By James Edwin Published Date - 05:18 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Kothagudem: ITDA Bhadrachalam has planned to offer free coaching for tribal candidates appearing for competitive exams from Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

ITDA Project Officer Gautham Potru informed that the two months training to tribal candidates appearing for Group-4 and other government jobs will be given. He asked interested tribal youths to apply with educational certificates, passport photo, caste, income and Aadhaar card.

Applications can be submitted at Bhavitha Cell at ITDA Bhadrachalam, Youth Training Centre at Sudimalla near Yellandu and Youth Training Centre at Maddulapalli in Khammam within March 13.

For more details YTC Yellandu can be contacted at the mobile number: 8106141505, YTC Khammam at 9676744742 and Bhavitha Cell Bhadrachalam at 8143840906, the PO added.