Woman Maoist leader arrives for medical treatment, lands in police net

Published: Updated On - 07:23 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

The Commissioner's Task Force police along with Hanamkonda police arrested two members of the outlawed CPI Maoist party

Warangal: The Commissioner’s Task Force police along with Hanamkonda police arrested two members of the outlawed CPI Maoist party, along with three sympathisers from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh State here on Sunday.

The police also seized 50 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators, Rs 74,000 cash, a car (Bolero), cell phones and revolutionary literature from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Madakam Ungi alias Kamala (30), doctors’ team commander of the Dandakaranya Souths Sub-Zone of the Maois party, who hails from Munthamadugu village of Pamedu taluk of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh State, Asam Sohen (35), dalam member of the national area, from Kandlaparthy village of Bhopalpatman taluk, Meech Anitha (21), Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangh, an affiliated body of the Maoists, of same village that of Sohen, Goddi Gopal, Revolution Peoples’ Committee (RPC) president of Varadalli village of Bijapur district, and Kandagurla Satyam of Nallampalli village of Bhopalpatnam taluq.

In a press note here on Monday, Warangal Central Zone DCP Ashok Kumar said that the police were conducting vehicle checks near Ajara hospital on Mulugu- Warangal road as they received specific inputs on the movement of the Maoists. “Our police team intercepted a vehicle and found explosives in the car. The people travelling in the car were taken into custody. During the interrogation, they were identified as the Maoist party members and sympathisers,” he said.

“Madakam Ungi arrived in Warangal for treatment and was admitted to a private hospital here. Meanwhile Asam Sohen purchased explosive material from an unidentified person in Hanamkonda. We nabbed them while they were returning to Chhattisgarh,” the DCP said.

The officials said Ungi had joined the Maoist party when she was just 15 years, and she was even given 15-day special training in medical service. She used to treat the injured Maoists. She was accused in several encounter cases including an attack on a police party under Chinthagupha PS limits in 2017 where 25 police personnel were killed.

She was also accused of participating in an encounter with the police in Minapa forest area in 2018 in which two policemen were killed and six sustained serious injuries. Sources said that Ungi has been suffering from breast cancer.

“She was also involved in an attack on the police at Kasallapadu village under the Chintagupha PS limits in March 2020 in which 17 police died,” the DCP said. She also participated in several other encounters in Chhattisgarh State.