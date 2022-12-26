Telangana: BRS candidates set to sweep CESS polls

The candidates of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are all set to sweep the polls in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) in Sircilla.

Rajanna-Sircilla: The candidates of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are all set to sweep the polls in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) in Sircilla. Thirteen out of 15 director posts have been won by the BRS candidates, while the results in the two constituencies have been kept pending with the candidates raising some objections, authorities said.

Counting of votes was being held in Government Junior College, Vemulwada. Though the election authorities announced the results of 13 director posts as against 15 without any difficulty, candidates raised objections on the results of Vemulawada rural and Chandurthi constituencies.

Initially, election authorities announced the victory of the BJP supported candidate Jakkula Thirupathi from Vemulawada rural. While Thirpathi got 1,378 votes, BRS supported candidate Akula Devaraj secured 1,373 votes. Since there was only five votes difference, Devaraj requested polling officials for recounting. Based on the candidate’s request, officials conducted a recount.

Similar is the situation with Chandurthi wherein Alladi Ramesh was initially declared as winner with 18 votes majority. Recounting was also carried out Chandurthi based on the request by the opponent candidate. Earlier, BJP activists staged dharna at the counting center in Vemulawada alleging that election authorities were not announcing Vemulawada rural results even though the counting was completed. Mild tension prevailed at the spot as BRS workers also staged a counter protest. Alerted police used mild force to pacify the clashing mob.

On the other hand, independent candidates and their supporters from Gambiraopet mandal have also staged dharna at counting centers alleging that ballot boxes of Kothapalli polling booth were found open when the polling staff tried to open them for counting. Polling agents raised objections on the issue. As polling officials failed to give proper replay, contested candidates, agents and others staged dharna at the counting center.

Voters of villages merged in Sircilla municipality have dropped slips along with ballot papers with write-ups that say ‘Municipality Vaddu Grama Panchayat Muddu’ (they don’t want municipality. They want to continue in gram panchayat).