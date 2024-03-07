Telangana: BRS MLC Kavitha terms Congress govt anti-women

Congress government removed the roster system, limiting job opportunities for women beyond the 33 per cent quota, citing the Supreme Court's latest ruling, said Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 09:00 PM

BRS MLC K Kavitha speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the Revanth Reddy-led government was anti-women, depriving them of their rightful 33 per cent reservation in government jobs. She criticised the Chief Minister for suppressing women’s right to protest at Dharna Chowk and declared that protests against GO 3, affecting the 33 per cent reservation, would be held on Friday, notwithstanding police permissions.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Kavitha said the Congress government removed the roster system, limiting job opportunities for women beyond the 33 per cent quota, citing the Supreme Court’s latest ruling. Rather than approaching the Apex Court, the State government took an anti-women decision. Contrary to the Chief Minister’s claims of running a people’s government that respects the right to protest, Kavitha said the State government was yet to issue permission to her application to protest at Dharna Chowk.

The BRS legislator also said the Congress was causing hardships for farmers by withholding water to portray the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as a non-performing asset. She criticised Revanth Reddy for prioritising political leadership over administrative responsibilities.

Regarding the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Kavitha stated that BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would decide on the candidates. She pledged to abide by the party’s decision on whether she would contest or not. She vowed to campaign against BJP candidate D Arvind from wherever he contested as it was on her permanent agenda.

On the ongoing Delhi excise policy case, Kavitha compared it to a television serial which was of least interest to her. She said her legal team was handling the case, which was politically motivated.