‘KCR changed the face of Mahabubnagar’: Harish Rao counters CM Revanth

The previous BRS government had changed the face of Palamuru in the last 10 years by bringing 6.5 lakh acres under cultivation by completing a host of irrigation projects, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 08:11 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the previous BRS government had changed the face of Palamuru in the last 10 years by bringing 6.5 lakh acres under cultivation by completing a host of irrigation projects. Countering statements made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who said the BRS was responsible for the backwardness of Mahabubnagar, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy should hold the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress responsible for the backwardness of the district.

Speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Thursday, he said Mahabubnagar was among the most backward districts in the country before 2014. Since the Congress and TDP governments kept all the proposed irrigation projects pending for over 60 years, it was also the most drought-prone area in the country back then. People from Mahabubnagar used to migrate in search of livelihood. However, the BRS government under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao triggered a reverse migration by completing several projects. People from various States were now coming to Mahabubnagar to work in agriculture fields.

Though Revanth Reddy‘s political guru and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had adopted Mahabubnagar district in 1995, he did nothing for the district. Naidu had ruled the State for 10 years, but could not complete a single project and did not even bring a single acre under cultivation, Harish Rao said, adding that the Congress and TDP remained mum even when Krishna water was being taken to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu.

Elaborating on how the BRS government had changed Mahabubnagar, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy himself had once said there was no water to bathe in villages when his father died. This was when the Congress was in power. However, there were no such issues in Mahabubnagar after 10 years of rule by the BRS, which had completed 90 percent of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) works.