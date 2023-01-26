Telangana: BRS reacts sharply to Governor Tamilisai’s remarks

Several elected representatives including Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy found fault with her allegations against Telangana government

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan‘s remarks targeting the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during her Republic Day address, drew flak from BRS leaders who accused her of turning the Raj Bhavan into a political party office. Several elected representatives including Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy found fault with her allegations against the government.

In an apparent dig at the Governor over her remarks, BRS MLC K Kavitha ‘thanked’ the former for what she called “echoing the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao“. “Choosing country’s infrastructure over Central Vista during the pandemic, is what we demanded. Choosing farmers, labourers and unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few, is exactly what we have been fighting for. Thank you for echoing the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu,” she tweeted.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy advised that people sitting in constitutional posts should act responsibly rather than make baseless accusations on an auspicious occasion like the Republic Day. Those in power should work in the spirit of the Constitution, without religious or caste discrimination. He advised against governing the State for the sake of select people, terming it unconstitutional.

Gutha Sukhender Reddy said it was unfortunate that those in powerful positions were not paying attention to the development in Telangana. Indirectly attacking the Governor over her remarks for safeguarding democracy in Telangana, he said democracy was safe in Telangana and those criticising the State should also throw some light on the anti-democratic policies of the Centre.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman Y Satish Reddy said the Governor’s remarks were against the spirit of the Constitution of India on the very day it came into force. He said with her comments, Soundararajan appeared to be finding fault with construction of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat complex, the integrated district collectorate complexes, buildings for medical colleges and government offices, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and even Yadadri temple.

Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) chairman Errolla Srinivas demanded to know if construction of new buildings was wrong, the Governor must explain if she was opposing construction of the Central Vista by the union government. He wondered if construction of buildings was not part of infrastructure and nation development.