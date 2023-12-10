Telangana BSP Chief RS Praveen Kumar raises concerns over free bus travel for women impact on RTC

He emphasized that such a move could potentially affect the livelihoods of the 50,000 employees working for the RTC.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:57 AM, Sun - 10 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BSP Telangana Chief RS Praveen Kumar expressed concerns regarding the potential impact of free bus travel for women on the state’s Road Transport Corporation (RTC), which is now gradually recovering from financial losses. He emphasized that such a move could potentially affect the livelihoods of the 50,000 employees working for the RTC.

Kumar further raised the issue of village bus services, which have been discontinued since the formation of Telangana. He questioned whether these services will ever be revived, leaving villagers with limited transportation options.

ఇప్పుడిప్పుడే నష్టాల్లోనుండి బయటికొస్తున్న ఆర్టీసీ మీద మహిళలకు ఉచిత ప్రయాణం హామీ అమలు పెను భారాన్ని మోపబోతున్నది. ఇది దాదాపుగా 50 వేల మంది ఆర్టీసి కార్మికుల జీవితాల మీద కూడా ప్రభావం చూపబోతున్నది. అంతే కాకుండా చాలా గ్రామాలకు ఆర్టీసి బస్సులు తెలంగాణ వచ్చినప్పటినుండి రకరకాల కారణాల… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) December 10, 2023

Additionally, he expressed concern for the thousands of auto drivers who fear losing their livelihoods due to the potential influx of passengers onto free buses. He urged the government to provide assistance to these auto drivers, many of whom migrated from villages to cities in search of better opportunities.