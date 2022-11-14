Documentary on Buddhavanam wins PRCI national award

Hyderabad: A documentary film on world class Buddhist heritage theme park, Buddhavanam developed by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) won a prestigious national award, said Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project on Monday.

The award was presented to Hyderabad based film maker Dulam Satyanarayana, CEO, DSN Films at the Public Relations Council of India’s annual national awards function held at Kolkata on Sunday.

The Buddhavanam Project Officials, K Kranti Babu, K Sudhan Reddy, Dr. E Sivanagi Reddy, DR Shyam Sundhar Rao congratulated the film maker D. Satyanarayana, he added.